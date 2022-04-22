100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Northern Ethnic Minority groups representing the interest of the minorities in the Northern Nigerian Ethnic Group Assembly, have accused Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation of complicity in failing to recommend the successful candidates, Mr Joshua Kadmi Luka from Bauchi and Vakuru Columba Teru from Adamawa state for appointment as Permanent Secretaries representing thr two states on the grounds of their ethnic orientation as minoritie.

The group in a statement signed by Bulus Angulu, it demanded that the list of candidates from Bauchi State who failed the February 2022 examinations, but which have now been submitted for screening for resit exams, be trashed by the Head of Service.

The group observed that, instead, the name of Mr. Luka who performed well and Teru should be cleared by ICPC and recommended to Mr. President for his approval.

The group wondered why the name of Mr Luka who came top in the recent examinations and screening, was yet to be released.

The group further lamented why a man that is not under any investigation in ICPC office be disqualified, saying the anti-graft agency is the accuser, prosecutor and judge in the case with no fairing for the candidates.

“We wonder why ICPC instead of getting back to Mr President on the matter, the successful candidates from the two states who hailed from Minority tribe were disqualified and arrangement beinb made for a resit examination for only candidates from the states who failed the February,2022 Permanent secretary examinations simply because they are Hausa Fulani extraction.

‘The action of the ICPC followed the alleged disqualification of Mr Luka on basis of a false and misleading report regarding a non existent bank balance by ICPC which also denied him the right of fair hearing.

“We demand that ICPC Chairman intervenes to review the report and issue the necessary clearance on Mr Joshua Luka and to enable the Head of Service of the Federation recommend him for appointment, having been successful in the last selection examinations.

“We also urge the Head of Service of the Federation to suspend action on the proposed resit examinations for Bauchi State since Mr Luka’s ICPC clearance is imminent. We shall furnish the general public as further development unfolds,” the statement read.

From Fred Itua, Abuja