The Forum of Permanent Secretaries in Kogi State have described Governor Bello’s civil service reform as progressive, saying deserves support to enable him consolidate on his numerous achievements.

Chairman of the forum, Jibrin Okeme, who stated this shortly after meeting with the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftiancy Affairs, Abubakar Ohere, said the civil service reforms has positively repositioned the state for efficiency and performance. He noted that promotion in the civil service has been quarantined from tribalism and inefficiency, assuring the governor of their maximum support in moving the state forward.

“We are in the same boat with Governor Bello. Wherever he goes we will go with him,” he said.

The forum who also passed a vote of confidence on the Special Adviser, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, for holding his head high in piloting the affairs of the ministry.

He said with the surgical operation carried out, the civil service is now operating at its optimum.

The chairman added that as challenging as the reforms may be, the gains inherent cannot be quantified, insisting that the benefit would outlive the pains.

Ohere thanked the permanent secretaries for their positive inputs in the civil service, assuring that government would continue to do its best in placing high premium in the state civil service.

He described the governor as a man with passion for entrenching a service that would truly be the engine room of government.