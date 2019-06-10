The Lagos State Government says it plans to involve the National Youth Corps members serving in the state in the construction of a permanent NYSC orientation camp at Agbowa in Ikorodu.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state stated this on Monday during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim and his management team at Alausa, Ikeja.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Obafemi Hamzat, received the NYSC team on behalf of the governor in his office.

He advised the NYSC management to deploy its engineering graduates currently serving in Lagos State to design the plans for the proposed camp.

He assured the team that the government would provide necessary support for the project.

“By involving those corps members that are engineers and serving in Lagos in the project, it will expose them to the world of work and broaden their knowledge in their field of specialisation.

“You can organise a competition for them to come up with various building plans and the NYSC will adopt the best out of them.

“We understand the essence of the scheme because we were once corps members too,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also emphasised that such involvement of the corps members would make them to key-in into the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Scheme meant for corps members generally.

He said that the corps members’ involvement would also be apt, particularly, now that the state government intended to commence the teaching of entrepreneurship in its public schools.

The governor assured the NYSC management that the government would cooperate with the scheme, in achieving its mandate in Lagos state.

Earlier, the NYSC D-G, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim, had expressed appreciation to the Lagos state government for its support to the scheme over the years.

He urged the state government to commence the construction of the permanent orientation camp, saying that the present site of orientation camp was becoming inadequate for corps members and NYSC staff.

“Our appeal now is that we want the state government to speed up the construction of the permanent orientation camp, as the present one is inadequate.

“We have over 26,631 corps members at present serving in the state and we are expecting over 2,000 corps members for the Batch `B’ orientation in June.

“So, we need more space to accommodate them, “he said.

The D-G also appealed to the state government to provide land where the NYSC could construct its Skills’ Acquisition and Entrepreneurship centre.

According to him, the scheme has already established similar centres in Ekiti and Gombe states.

Ibrahim also wished Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team a successful tenure.

(NAN)