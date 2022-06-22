Pernod Ricard Nigeria, local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits, has partnered Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) on tree planting exercise as part of events commemorating the 10th edition of Responsib’All Day.

The partnership is focused on helping to protect and restore nature and biodiversity in Nigeria.

Launched in 2011, Responsib’All Day project falls is in line with Pernod Ricard’s sustainability and responsibility 2030 roadmap tagged ‘Good Times from a Good Place.’

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

This year, more than 18,500 Pernod Ricard employees globally are volunteering on a variety of community projects to inspire, learn, engage and educate their local communities to impact the environment.

In Nigeria, the day was commemorated with the planting of 2,000 tree seedlings at various locations including Old Oyo National Park, Sapateri, Oyo State; Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki; Omo Forest Reserve, J4, Ogun State; Lagos Business School, Lekki and then rounded up at Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos.

Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Western Africa, Sola Oke, said the mission was to unravel the magic of human connection by bringing good times from a good place, impact communities and build a more sustainable and responsible world without excesses.

“We are delighted to partner with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation to bring our vision to life as we play our role in protecting the environment,” he said.

Director, Business Development and Communications for NCF, Uchenna Achunine said conservation projects that help to sustain communities like that of the Responsib’All Day, are essential for societal progress.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .