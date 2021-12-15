Pernod Ricard Nigeria has embarked on a drink-driving initiative in Nigeria, tagged ‘Safe Roads’. This campaign is a part of the organisation’s sustainability and responsibility roadmap under its responsible hosting pillar, which aims at fighting alcohol misuse in the society by acting on harmful drinking. The campaign initiative, which is targeted at commercial drivers, was introduced on Tuesday, December 7, with a sensitiation seminar at the Ojota New Garage Bus Park in Lagos.

The campaign launch saw representatives of Pernod Ricard Nigeria sensitise commercial drivers on the dangers of drinking and driving, especially as more people commute intra/interstate for the festive season. Representatives from the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), were also present at the event.

The drivers were also educated on the factors that affect how alcohol is processed in the body, the amount of alcohol in popular drinks, and the time it takes for the body to process a unit of alcohol.

