Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, also expressed shock and sadness.

Lamenting the ugly incident, which he described as evil and sinful, he called on security agencies to deploy their skills in fishing out the perpetrators.

The former governor admonished appropriate authorities to strengthen the security framework of the country for the sake of peace and unity.

In a statement, he said all hands must be on deck to stop killings by terrorists across the country.

“I am devastated and shocked over the attack on St. Francis Church, Owo leading to the death of many people with others injured. It is a wicked, evil and sinful act. This is too much to bear.

“It is a black Sunday. The perpetrators must be exposed and brought to book.

“I urge security agencies to commence full scale investigations in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of the ugly act and avoid recurrence.”

He commiserated with the government and people of the state while praying to God to grant the departed souls eternal bliss.

Kalu also conveyed his condolences to the Catholic community especially the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo and wished hospitalized victims quick recovery.

