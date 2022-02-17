From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has strongly condemned the violent clash between the Tiv and Jukun communities in Makurdi riverside over ownership of fish ponds in the area stressing that perpetrators of the clash would be punished.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Ikyur said the governor had received briefings on the crisis from security agents and the Chairman of Makurdi Local Government, Mr Tony Dyegeh, and called on the two warring communities to cease hostilities without delay.

“Scores of people were reportedly inflicted with severe injuries from the violent clash on Wednesday over a battle for the ownership of fish ponds in the Wurukun area of Makurdi, the state capital.

“The traditional ruler of the community is said to have fled to an unknown destination after his home was set ablaze by the rampaging youths and many houses were also burnt during the clash,” Ikyur said.

The CPS noted that Governor Ortom had already directed the security operatives to take control of the area and do all that is needed to arrest the perpetrators of the mayhem.

“The perpetrators of this violent clash that has led to several injuries and properties destroyed must be brought to book. We cannot tolerate a situation where people take laws into their hands.

“No matter the amount of anger in a man’s mind, the resort to violence cannot be a solution. Resort to self-help can only aggravate the situation. There are many legitimate channels to resolve disputes. No one should take the law into his hands,” he said.

Ikyur added that the state government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anybody or community that perpetuates violence and disrupt the peace of the land henceforth.

“He (Governor) therefore urged the people to be law-abiding just as he assured them that government will continue to create a conducive atmosphere for everyone to carry out his or her legitimate business in the state,” the statement concluded.