When patients come to consult a doctor, they could infect the innocent doctor with any disease imaginable. which the doctor could transmit to members if his family unknowingly. This leads me to my first article as “Doctor Sun”, in Sunday Sun Newspapers, published in May 2003, that is 18 years ago, titled “The Dilemma of a Christian Doctor”. If I were to rewrite that article in today’s covid-19 infested era, I would have added – when a doctor prays in the morning, should he request that God should not allow any patient, with covid-19 to visit his hospital, lest he infests him and his family.

As, I rhetorically asked in 2003, when a doctor kneels down in the morning to pray before going for work. What will he ask God? Is it to allow people with persistent fever of unknown origin to visit his hospital, so that he will conduct, elaborate, extensive, expensive laboratory Investigations, as I did with my above mentioned patient, that costs tens of thousands of naira, so that the doctor, could keep smiling to the bank. Tell me, what should a doctor tell God in the morning while praying, before going for work? Should he ask for a good day, so that people will fall sick and visit his hospital. Just like a coffin seller, what should he tell God in the morning while praying. Even in my donkey years of medical practice, before I retired as a Permanent Secretary, it has always been a dilemma. Sorry for the digression.

Most Pyrexia are due to self limit- ing viral infection, covid-19 being one of them. It is characterized by flu-like illness, that is catarrh-like illness. Prolonged fever, which has resisted diagnosis requires thorough investigation in order to resolve the enigma of persistent Fever.

Next week, we shall discuss the proper management of Pyrexia of Unknown Origin. Always be medically guided.

