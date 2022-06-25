From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the persistent inadequate supply of premium motor spirit popularly known as petrol and the inflated price at the most available fuel stations across the country, the group, Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups (AAYG) has written the Commissioner of Police and Director of DSS in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, of its planned protest beginning from Tuesday, June 28.

The copies of the letters to the security agents in the FCT obtained by The Sun Newspapers on Saturday indicated that the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has failed in its responsibility, hence, thwarting the President Muhammadu Buhari’s seven-year record of product availability all year round.

The letters signed by the leader of the group,

Mock Samuel Kure read in part “we are aware of the genuine efforts Mr President put in place to ensure that fuel queues disappeared in our country during major festive seasons of Sallah and Christmas. This legacy is about to be thwarted if lovers of Mr President failed to rise in his defence.

“We are also aware that Federal Government has not increased the price of PMS above the official N165. Yet, we can’t find the product at that rate, as most independent petroleum marketers sell it between N210 to N300 per litre.

“Despite the broad daylight robbery of Nigerians, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority who has the mandate of enforcing uniform pricing across the country has gone to sleep, thereby selling Nigerians to saboteurs.

“Consequently, the prices of our daily consumables are increasing astronomically because of the high cost of transport, thereby throwing thousands of Nigerians into poverty and setting them up against Mr President.

“To wake the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC LTD and Nigerian Midstream and Down Stream Petroleum Regulatory Authority from their slumber, we have resolved to Kickstart peaceful protest at the expiration of the ultimatum we issued in our press statement.

“The scheduled protest will commence on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC LTD and NMDPRA Head Offices till further notice

“By this notice, you are requested to deploy your men to give us cover to avert the #ENDSARS scenario where hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protest”.