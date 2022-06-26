From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A group, Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups (AAYG), has written the Commissioner of Police and Director of DSS in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja of its planned action slated to commence on Tuesday, June 28 to protest against persistent fuel crisis in the country and arbitrary pump price of the petroleum products.

Copies of the letters addressed to the security agents in the FCT obtained by the Sun Newspapers yesterday indicated that the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had failed in its responsibility, hence, thwarting the President Muhammadu Buhari’s seven-year record of product availability all year round.

The letters signed by the leader of the group, Mock Samuel Kure, reads in part: “We are aware of the genuine efforts Mr. President put in place to ensure that fuel queues disappeared in our country during major festive seasons of Sallah and Christmas. This legacy is about to be thwarted if lovers of Mr President failed to rise in his defence.

“We are also aware that Federal Government has not increased the price of PMS above the official N165. Yet, we can’t find the product at that rate, as most independent petroleum marketers sell it between N210 to N300 per litre.

“Despite the broad daylight robbery of Nigerians, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority who has the mandate of enforcing uniform pricing across the country has gone to sleep, thereby selling Nigerians to saboteurs.

“By this notice, you are requested to deploy your men to give us cover to avert the #ENDSARS scenario where hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protest.”