Residents have attributed the violence to the alleged neglect of security operatives by the immediate past government.

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Residents of communities in Ekiti State are living in fear, following the recent wave of violence, kidnapping and killings that has enveloped the state.

Many are more worried that the security agencies are yet to unravel the mystery behind the surge of abductions and killings currently plaguing the state.

Indeed, the months after the July 14, 2018, governorship poll, which brought in Governor Kayode Fayemi, have recorded challenging security issues and tragic incidents.

While some residents have attributed the development to the change in government and alleged laxity on the part of the security apparatus, others, particularly the current leadership in the state, have blamed the violence on the alleged neglect of security operatives by the immediate past government.

Shortly before the poll, the state quaked under the terror of some killings believed to have been perpetrated by cultists. Seven young men suspected to be cultists were killed. Then came the gruesome murder of a shining light in the state, a former commissioner with the Federal Character Commission, Comrade Bunmi Ojo.

His killing by yet-to-be-apprehended gunmen shocked many young people in Ekiti. Many wailed and cursed the cruel fate that befell the father of three young kids.

His wife, Mrs. Funmi Ojo, said her late husband was shot dead at close range with local guns in a public viewing centre in the Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti.

That incident heralded a wave of armed robbery attacks on banks in some communities in the state. In Ilawe, headquarters of Ekiti West Local Government Area, a bank robbery resulted in the deaths of two young men, while another in Ido-Ekiti, headquarters of Ido-Osi Local Government Area, had four persons, including three policemen, losing their lives.

A member of the state House of Assembly, Michael Adedeji, was in the night of October 26, 2018, shot dead in Ikere Ekiti while he was driving to Akure. While residents alleged that cultists gunned him down, the police said it was an attack by armed robbers.

A lawyer, Adeola Adebayo, 33, was kidnapped on November 17, 2018. He was eventually killed by his abductors even after they had collected ransom.

He was allegedly kidnapped on the Efon-Erio-Aramoko Road and taken to an undisclosed location. His decomposing body was found on Sunday, December 2, last year.

On December 6, 2018, Matthew Favour, a 16-year-old student of Ado Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti, was hacked to death with a machete by another student, Kehinde Timilehin, within the school premises during a juju (voodoo) supremacy contest.

On Friday, December 20, bandits struck again in the home of an All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Ekiti West Constituency II, Tajudeen Akingbolu.

Akingbolu, who hails from Aramoko Ekiti in Ekiti West, said the trauma of the attack unleashed on his family by the bandits was indescribable, adding that his eight-year-old daughter was still horrified by the incident.