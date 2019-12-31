Beginning a new year in debt is never a good idea, so there’s no need to spend a lot of money on your new year’s eve party decor. Make it your new year’s resolution to stay on track with your budget, even before the clock strikes midnight. With these cheap party ideas perfect for a new year’s eve party, you can host a stylish gathering and save quite a bit of money as 2019 ends today.

No decorations

Don’t feel like you have to decorate at all. Sometimes the best parties are the simplest and your guests will have fun no matter what. Creating a festive, chic atmosphere can be as simple as lighting candles and dimming the lights. Put on some background music and it’s sure to promote some good ole celebratory smooching at midnight!

DIY confetti

Throwing confetti is part of the New Year’s Eve tradition. Yet, there’s no need to spend money on tiny scraps of paper that you’re just going to have to clean up and throw away in the morning. Create your own confetti by shredding pages of old magazines. It’s also a great way to upcycle all those old bills and bank statements. The pieces will be so small that all your information is safe.

Party warehouses

We have two words for anyone who loves streamers, Happy New Year banners, noisemakers, and other fun stuff: Oriental trading. This place is a treasure trove of cheap decorations and party goods. Before ordering, check online for coupon codes because you can often find free shipping or other discounts.

Another great place to check out is your local dollar store. You can walk out of there with all the party gear you need for a fraction of the cost. The quality may not be great, but most of the stuff is only going to be used the one time and you can’t beat the price tag. Be sure to roam the aisles beyond the party supplies. There are some great finds in the crafting and kitchen sections as well.

Chic black and white

There’s no need for fancy decorations in a trillion colors. Go all black, all white, or combine the two for a chic black and white color scheme. Black plates with creamy white cocktails and black glitter sprinkled on a cheap white tablecloth can set a sophisticated party atmosphere.

Reuse holiday decor

Since new year’s eve directly follows Christmas, it’s likely you have some leftovers that can be repurposed for the party. It’s easy to knock out your stash of wrapping paper, for instance. Give it a fresh start to make shimmery streamer decorations for a New Year’s party, like this idea from Martha Stewart.

White or colored Christmas tree lights are never out of style. Use them to highlight your party area. You can also hang an inexpensive or borrowed disco ball for a fun makeshift club floor. Even those sparkly tree ornaments and stars can be placed around the room or frame a doorway for a quick touch of glam.

Clocks galore

Old clocks placed around the room or stacked on the mantle will infuse a countdown mood. They don’t have to work and can be found for super cheap at flea markets and thrift stores. The more the better and you can always donate them again when you’re done.

Simple bites

When it comes to food, skip the meal and go with hors d’oeuvres. If you really want a meal, ask your guests to bring the side dishes. By highlighting the food with a crisp tablecloth and pretty platters surrounded by a few candles, you can skip the pricey centerpiece as well. Let the food be the main decoration for the table.

Repurpose home decor

Everyone has random stuff around the house that can find temporary new use for the party. Look around and get creative, you never know what kind of crafty ideas you’ll come across. A metal bucket can be repurposed as a chip station. Old wine bottles make wonderful candle holders. A wooden crate can elevate the booze. Beaded necklaces draped over lights add twinkle and color. Glasses can hold nuts and candies. The possibilities are endless when you decorate with a little creativity.

Source: www.thespruce.com