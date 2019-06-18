Want to create a bucket list but feel like you don’t have the funds you’ll need to tackle the items on your list? Don’t let that stop you. That’s not what bucket lists are all about anyway. They’re about possibilities and adventures. You can create a bucket list on a budget. Start with this list of free, or almost free, bucket list ideas

Learn to Play musical instrument

Perhaps piano, the guitar, a violin, the flute, a trumpet, or even saxophone? If you have the funds, you can buy a new instrument and sign up for lessons, but you don’t have to spend a lot to partake in the production of music. Shop second-hand stores, Craigslist, or eBay for your instrument. Search online, especially You Tube, for free self-help lessons.

Travel to place you’ve always wanted to go

Travel sounds expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. Ever heard of an organization called CouchSurfing? It is a network designed to connect would-be travelers with people in communities around the world who are willing to share their homes. There’s an adventure waiting for you out there, all you have to do is go find it.

Learn to play chess

You can pick up a chess board at Goodwill, or find one at a garage sale for a few bucks. Then check out How to Play Chess videos online and check out instructions you can use to learn your moves. Be sure to grab a neighbor or friend to learn with you!

Read classic novel, or two, or three

Books are an indulgence I will never give up. They whisk you away to another world and open your mind up to new ways of thinking. The classics have also been a formative influence on our culture. And the best thing about books? You can take the bus to your local library and read for free.

Learn foreign language

For free foreign language, lessons tryLearnALanguage for lessons in eight different languages, or ElanguagesSchool for some more free language fun.

Learn to waltz, tango, or salsa

Grab your partner. It’s time to dance! Free video lessons abound on the web. Check out How to Waltz. There’s alsoHow to: Ballroom Tango or Learn to Dance Salsa.

Learn a new craft

If you’ve never done it before, commit to making something for yourself. Perhaps a piece of furniture, an article of clothing, or art for your home? No money? Challenge yourself to create something new with items you already have in your home. What can you take apart, mix with something else, and then put back together? Have fun with this one. You never know what you might come up with!

Write a book, share it with someone

This one is free, challenging and rewarding. The key is to let a few people know what you are doing and share your progress, chapter by chapter. Be open-minded and ask for their feedback and edits. Don’t judge yourself as you go along; instead, be prepared to write and re-write portions over and over again, refining it to get it the way you want. For help getting started check out How to Write Your Book… Guaranteed.

Pick one physical feat, work toward it

Perhaps you’ve always wanted to be able to do a push-up or pull-up, but you think it’s too late. It’s not! Whether it be a yoga class, learning to swim, or riding your bike across your state, there is no better time to start than now. Your body is amazingly adaptable if you’ll just give it the chance. Physical fitness is a perfect item to add to a budget conscious bucket list.

Source:thebalance.com