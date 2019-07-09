Figuring out how to cut spending isn’t as easy as it sounds as you may not realise where you’re overspending and it may be hard to break long-held habits. However, there are ways to reduce your outflow so you can devote more money to your goals and less to purchases that don’t improve your life or long-term financial situation.

Here are ways to cut spending that could help you keep more money in your bank account, instead of spending your cash as quickly as it comes in.

Track your spending

When you go on a diet, one of the things you’re often told to do is count calories. This process lets you know if you’re going overboard on eating, and the very process makes you less likely to indulge because you’re paying more careful attention to what you’re doing.

The same basic premise is true of tracking spending. If you don’t know where your money is going, you may end up spending more a month on small purchases without even realising it. But if you track your spending, you can find problem areas — and you’re more likely to consider a purchase carefully if you have to write down the expenditure.

Tracking your spending for at least 30 to 60 days is typically the first step in making a budget, because it gives you an indication of where you’ll need to cut. But it can also be a good idea to track spending on an ongoing basis if you’re trying to get a handle on your money.

By making yourself write down everything you buy in a notebook, on a spreadsheet, or in an app, you’ll give more consideration to each purchase and will spend consciously instead of mindlessly.

Make a budget

Living on a budget may not seem like fun, but if you’re having trouble getting spending under control, using a budget to set limits is a good place to start. There are a few different approaches to budgeting, so almost anyone should be able to find one that works.

If you need a lot of help controlling where your money is going, one option is to give every banknote a job. That means making a detailed budget specifying how much you’ll save, how much goes to each fixed expense, and how much you’ll devote to optional or variable expenses such as entertainment, groceries, and dining out.

If you don’t want to go through the process of making a detailed budget accounting for banknote, you could use a simplified approach such as the 50-30-20 rule. This budget allocates 50 per cent to your needs, 30 per cent to your wants, and 20 per cent to savings. This approach works well if you chafe at the restrictions of a detailed budget, but only if you’re disciplined enough to hit your 20 per cent savings goal and to limit your expenditures in other categories to the appropriate percentage of your budget.

Consider going to cash only

You can make all the budgets you want, but if you don’t stick to them, they’re nothing more than a wish list. One way to force yourself to live within your means is to switch to spending cash only, at least for a while.

Switching to a cash-only system has a few benefits. First, studies have shown people tend to spend less when they use cash because they get the visceral experience of actually seeing and feeling their money being spent. Second, if you don’t use debt, you can’t spend above your means.

If you decide to switch to a cash-only system, automate payments to savings and to other essential expenditures. Then restrict yourself to only spending the cash that’s left over. Your money will go where it needs to, and the cash you’re left with will be all you have to spend.

Try an envelope system approach

An envelope system can also help you make sure you live by your budget or by spending limits you set for yourself.

When you use an envelope system, you literally put the cash you want to spend on different categories of purchases into an envelope. For example, you may have an envelope for groceries and one for children’s activities. Once the envelope is empty, you don’t spend on that category anymore.

Source: www.fool.com