Sudden, unexpected or seasonal expenses, whatever you want to call them, if you don’t plan for them, the punch they pack on your budget can knock your finances off track.

Here’s how you can budget and create a money management plan for unanticipated costs:

Start by identifying your unexpected expenses. Make a list of common seasonal expenses, like property taxes, car insurance, insurance, Christmas gifts, birthday presents, car repairs, or vision and dental bills.

Then look at your calendar for the past year, along with bank and credit card statements, to see what irregular expenses you paid for with credit, for example an annual equal billing adjustment for hydro or vacation get-away. If you have children, consider what you spent on their activities, school fees, sports commitments, music lessons, etc.

Tally up the amounts, which are over and above your regular monthly expenses, and divide by the number of pay cheques you have each year. For example, if your irregular and periodic expenses total N26,000 for the year, divide by 26, if you’re paid bi-weekly. You will want to set this amount, N500, aside in a separate account so that you have the money when you need it.

It might be hard to revise your budget to set N1000 aside each month to start with, so work up to that amount as you look for ways to decrease other expenses. Start by saving N250 each month. Once you don’t miss the N250, increase it to N500, and so on.

It’s easier if you make saving automatic with an organised money management system. Set up electronic transfers through online banking to accounts you don’t have routine access to. This will help make sure you don’t forget, as well as keep your money safe from yourself.

Think about the purpose of savings and what saved money really is for

Once you see your savings account balance grow, it can be very tempting to spend the money impulsively. Before you make an unplanned purchase, consider what your goals are for the money and if making the purchase will move you closer to or further away from your goals.

Savings isn’t money that you’ll never get to spend; it’s simply money for spending later.

When later comes, what you spend the money on is determined by the priorities you set and the choices you make. So the trick is to save as much as you reasonably can, avoid bad debt and plan for your financial future.

Manage unexpected expenses with a budget & money management plan

If you would rather put salt on your margarita glass than on your sidewalk, get ahead of sudden or unexpected expenses so that you’re prepared for next time. By planning for expenses you don’t expect,ß you can avoid playing catch up with your budget and money management plan.

Source: nomoredebts.org