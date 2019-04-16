If you don’t follow the news, you definitely must have been feeling the impact of the country’s high inflation rate on your finances.

Inflation is the rate at which prices of basic goods and services are increasing, which decreases the purchasing power of the Naira. A high inflation rate means you pay higher prices for anything you purchase.

If you don’t manage your household budget well and ahead of time, these price spikes can quickly drain your income.

With prices of basic commodities continuing to rise, how far can your income go for your family’s needs? How can you stop inflation from hurting your budget?

Here are some practical tips for people who are running their household’s budget.

Avoid Lifestyle Inflation

Live below your means. Whether you’re earning a high income or not, it’s still better to keep a frugal lifestyle.

Maintain a Tight Budget

Everyone in the household must stick to a budget that clearly defines the priorities and limits on spending for each area (e.g., food, groceries, entertainment, fuel, etc.).

While the household budget should be rigid in terms of allocation for savings, investments, and debt payments, it can be flexible for other spending categories. Adjusting the amount to spend for certain categories is especially necessary during inflation when prices go up.

Adjust your household budget either by allotting more funds for these expenses or controlling the cost. The right choice depends on whether your income can cover these basic necessities or not.

If you opt to cut the costs of feeding your family, you need to carefully plan your food budget, daily menu, grocery shopping, and cooking.

Also, make it a group effort in the family to lower your water and electricity bill to keep your utility expenses to a minimum.

Eliminate unnecessary expenses

Review your budget and see which expenses you can let go or cut down. Do you drive your car to work every day? Consider carpooling to save on fuel costs. Does your family often consume soda and alcohol? Time to cut back on these beverages.

There are many other ways a family can save money when prices keep on rising. For example, if your budget has no room for your family to travel or even watch a movie in malls every weekend, plan a staycation like a movie marathon or a game night. It’s a lot cheaper family bonding activity.

Have a contingency plan in your budget because of the price hikes, it’s easier to exhaust your income to cover all your household expenses rather than set aside money for contingencies.

Keep building your emergency fund no matter what happens so that when prices of goods continue to increase, your budget won’t be affected as much. Aim to save 10 per cent of your total budget for your family’s emergency fund. You’ll definitely need that for the bad financial times.

Track your expenses vs. Current prices

It isn’t enough that you set a family budget—you have to monitor it regularly so that you know if you’re on track.

Know how much money is coming in and going out. Compile and check all your billing statements, bank statements, receipts, payslips, and other income documents. If, for instance, you found out that you’re spending way too much on petrol, you can immediately plan on how to cut back on your fuel expenses.

Keep on Investing

The rising inflation rate isn’t an excuse to forego your investments. In fact, you need to invest more because it will help you beat inflation in the long term. Make your investments a fixed and permanent part of your household budget.

Final Thoughts

In times of inflation, stay focused on sticking to your household budget. Always keep your priorities in mind. This way, you can keep your family’s finances in great shape despite the price increases.