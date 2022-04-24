The 2023 presidential aspiration of Senator Anyim, Pius Anyim, received a major boost on Friday night when the community of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) unreservedly endorsed him as their candidate.

The endorsement took place at an iIftar meeting, hosted by Anyim in Abuja to break fast with members of the community.

Iftar is the meal eaten after sunset to break fast during Ramadan.

Endorsing Anyim, a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Chairman of the PWDs, Abdullahi Akilu from Kaduna State, who noted that the former Senate President was the first aspirant to host them, said: “Come 2023, we will give you our block vote. We are not only going to deliver you on the day of the PDP primaries, we will deliver you at the general election and ensure that you become Nigeria’s president.”

In response, a visibly elated Anyim who personally served food to most of the 38 PWDs who attended the meeting assured them that if elected president in the 2023 elections, he would make their welfare a priority.

The PDP frontrunner, who lamented that the country has not been able to maximise the abundant talents in the PWD community, vowed that he would strengthen the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) and ensure that the Act establishing it is domesticated in all states of the federation as requested by his guests.”