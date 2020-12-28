By Maduka Nweke

The Pertinence Group has pledged to empower more Nigerians in the area of home ownership and land acquisition. The Group said it is also aiming to empower more than 1,000,000 people through ownership of buildings and lands in various parts of the country at its 10 years anniversary.

Speaking to PropertyMart on the success story of Pertinence Group at the unveiling of the 5 Storey HQ building in Egbeda, Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Pettysave, a subsidiary of Pertinence Group, Mr. Abel Adejoh, said technology has improved everything it does as a company.

According to him, “since our business revolves around home ownership, saving investment, customer care and other thing like that, technology has helped us in doing the job. He said the Group has a company under it that cares more about home ownership, the RealVest Global, which is home ownership and also real technology.

Speaking on the effect of recession, the lockdowns and the EndSARS on the Company, Adejo said, “I will not say it has not affected us because it has made us to grow as a company. If the coronavirus affected your company negatively, it means obviously you have to improve but good enough, we were prepared for that because prior to the Coronavirus, we were already moving into the tech stage being a tech inclined Group of companies. So, I will say all the coronavirus did for us was to keep us in the house to rest.