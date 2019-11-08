Maduka Nweke

In order to avail Nigerians who may not have the resources to secure land at the emerging business hub in Lekki at once, Pernitence Group, a real estate firm, through its Realvest company has created an enabler to help those interested in having houses in the area to pay in fractions. The firm has in so many ways given people land, houses through its various promos where a lot of Lagosians are now property owners.

Speaking at press briefing recently in Lagos, the Executive Directors, Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel and Mr. Sunday Olorunsheyi noted that some people may want to have houses in Lekki but may not have the money to buy land in Lekki.

According to them, the cheapest plot they sell on the land now is in the neighborhood of N7million to N8 million. In that regard, they ask how Nigerians finding it difficult to eat three square meals a day can afford to buy a plot for N7million to N8 million.

While fielding questions on the effects of inflation on the deposits, they said: “What we are offering is far higher than whatever inflation can be. In fact, inflation at 11 per cent is quite alarming in most part of the world. The government is concerned about that and they are working to see how they can reduce inflation to a single digit. So we are offering double digit in a bigger way. There is no way inflation would be able to catch up with what we are doing because these investments are invested in real estate properties. In Nigeria today, real estate is very viable and it is something you can also do and be sure of your returns.

“It is for this reason that Realvest came to bridge the gap of money and the dream of having a house in the area. Many people will prefer the investment that is guaranteed so that their mind will be at rest. So that is why we have come to say for every investment you make in the programme, we are doing 18 months, you get a whopping 50 per cent return on investment .

“The money is practically guaranteed. We are guaranteeing that this particular investment offer we are coming up with will succeed because we are going to drive it. Another aspect of Realvest is that you can actually refer and make money. So it is not only about you reinvesting, it is also about you making money from every other person you refer to Realvest.

“We are having a world summit coming up on Febuary 1, 2020. We will be having best speakers at the summit. We will be discussing the real money of Lagos-Real Estate. How many of them that came to Lagos were able to survive in Lagos? The things they did, the places they invested and how did those investment turn out? What were the mistakes they made in their lives and what one can learn from them? There would also be a platform where we would have a raffle draw. With the raffle draw, every investor in Realvest has their ticket inside the raffle box. It means if you bought one unit, you have one ticket, if you bought 100 unit, you have 100 tickets inside the raffle draw.