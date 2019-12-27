Pertinence Limited, owners of ABC and VIP Gardens, has rewarded some of its staff and partners during this year’s Zero to Hero Christmas edition.

The company gave out six cars, household goods, including deep freezer, washing machine, gas cooker, pressure pot, DVD player and kitchen utensils. It also gave food items including rice, beans, oil, provisions and beverages among others.

The ceremony was held at Pertinence Place in Alimoso, Egbeda, Lagos State. The theme was, ‘How we grew our business from zero capital to a multi-million Dollar businesses’.

Pertinence Limited Director, Sunday Olorunsheyi, said the rewards were to show that the company is in business, noting that they are in business to be a foundation for other businesses to spring up and to create wealth for others through their people empowerment platforms. “We are in business for enterprise development and people development and we have been doing this since the last seven years. We have recorded over 500 people that have been made millionaire, over 50 people have been given cars and about 300 people have travelled to Dubai on all expenses paid trip among other things. We have also had over 5000 investors to do business with us and from 2020 and above, we want to start giving out houses.

“The people rewarded today work with us and met specific target which we came up with at the beginning of the year. Each specific target for the year had its own reward. They have generated results showing tenacity and resilience and we have rewarded them, which is one of our core values as an organisation.” He urged them to continue in the team spirit, saying with team, they can achieve more.

He urged youths in the country to go into business with the mindset of looking out for how to create wealth for others, noting that, with that, they will be wealthy. “Think people and know that capital is not only about money; you need to identify the capital that works for you because there is reputational and trust capital. Position yourself to be trusted, and it will be easier to attract investors. Think of what you have that can help you get what you want, change your orientation and mindset,” he said.