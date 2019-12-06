Pertinence Limited recently sponsored 47 members of its marketing team on all-expense-paid vacation to Dubai in the UAE.

According to the General Manager, Mr. Jeffery Ehikioya, the trip is one of the ways that the company rewards productivity among her market forces.

He said that Pertinence being a people empowerment and enterprise development company was committed to many ways of exciting her resourceful team members.

He said: “One of our core values is reward for productivity. So among others, we treat our top performing team members to exotic travel experience to Dubai. We have done this for six consecutive years and it’s impressive that the tally of participants keeps increasing annually. We had 47 people on the trip. That’s an investment of tens of millions of naira; it’s our utmost joy to refresh a great team like ours.

“To make this year’s trip really unforgettable, we had our team on a yacht cruise, daily buffet, desert ride among other eventful experiences. We just got everyone to completely unwind and refuel to reach greater goals in the incoming year.”