Jose Peseiro has assured that Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Super Eagles missed out on the 2022 edition hosted for the first time by an Arab nation, Qatar, after losing 1-1 on away goals rule to arch-rivals, Ghana Black Stars.

With the Mundial in the knockout stages, many Nigerians have ruled the Super Eagles not taking part in what many have termed, a World Cup that will go down as one of the most talked about and controversial in history.

Despite that, Qatar 2022 World Cup has lived up to the bidding, as eight beautiful stadiums were in use for the first time.

An array of the world’s best players have been seen taking to the pitch, with wonderful goals, shocking results and a brilliant opening ceremony.

The Super Eagles Portuguese coach who has been in Qatar since the beginning of the knockout phase did assure a Nigerian.

The fan posted on Twitter: “Met Super Eagles coach @JosePeseiro at the Cameroon game. He said we’re playing the Next World Cup.”

Peseiro has also tipped the Netherlands as contenders for the trophy after their thrilling win against the United States.