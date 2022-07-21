Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, will have his contract extended by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the next few days.

Peseiro signed a one-year deal to become the permanent coach of the Nigerian national team following the end of the tenure of Austin Eguavoen as interim coach.

Peseiro’s contract has a provision to be extended for a further two years and the Africa Cup of Nations initially planned for 2023 will be used to judge his time as coach and possibly hand him an extension or not.

However, following the postponement of the tournament to 2024, the NFF is now exploring means to extend his deal to cover the period of the Africa Cup of Nations and talks will be held in that regard after the international round of games in September.

It was gathered that the proposal would be on the same terms as he is earning at the moment, as only the length of the contract will be tempered with.

The coach has had a bright start to his reign as coach in the two competitive games he has handled the team so far.