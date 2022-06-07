New coach, Jose Peseiro has shown he is a no-nonsense man after he banned Super Eagles players from wearing earrings and rings to training.

“He has told the players that he does not want to see anyone wearing finger rings to training and no earrings at all,” a top team official told totorinews

The Eagles have lost their first two games under the Portuguese coach, who was recently given a year’s contract.

On Thursday, Peseiro will take charge of his first official game when the Eagles welcome Sierra Leone in a 2023 AFCON qualifier.

The team official remarked: “I think we have a very good coach in Jose Peseiro.

“Forget the result of the friendly game with Mexico and Ecuador.

“The players love his style of training.

“Nigerians will see a different Super Eagles under Peseiro.”

