Allnigeriasoccer.com understands that Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro was in attendance at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday, January 2, 2023 for Brentford’s 3-1 win over Liverpool in a Premier League match.

The Portuguese coach actually came to watch Frank Onyeka in action against one of the top teams in Europe but the Super Eagles midfielder is recuperating from a hamstring injury and was not picked in the matchday squad.

However, Onyeka was present at the stadium and met with Peseiro shortly after the game.

Onyeka was involved in the last two matches played by the national team, against Algeria and Portugal, but was a non-playing substitute in the two AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The 62-year-old Peseiro is on a working visit to England to assess the Super Eagles players and potential invitees ahead of the resumption of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches in March.

He was in the stands at the City Ground on New Year’s Day as Taiwo Awoniyi was named Man of the Match in Nottingham Forest’s impressive 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Based on his itinerary, the Super Eagles coach is expected to visit William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Kalu and Maduka Okoye at Watfrod, and also plans to see Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi at Leicester City.