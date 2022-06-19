Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro will be at the Kwara Sports Stadium in Ilorin to watch the week 34 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture between Kwara United and Sunshine Stars.

Over the years, Nigerian football fans have clamored for the inclusion of home-based players in the National team. Former boss Gernot Rohr was not a fan of players in the league, and he never hid it.

However, when Peseiro was employed, part of the contract was that he would follow up on the league, as per Pooja Media.

The Portuguese tactician is keeping to his part of the bargain, as he shared pictures of himself at the Ilorin International airport ahead of Sunday’s fixture when the Afonja Warriors welcome the Akure Gunners.

