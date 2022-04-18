By Emma Jemegah
Announcement of the preferred foreign technical adviser for the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro could be delayed for weeks as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to get the approval, it has been revealed.
A source close to the NFF said the football federation is yet to take a final decision on the next manager of the Super Eagles from the four-man shortlist of the technical committee of the federation.
Four managers recommended by the technical committee of the federation are Laurent Blanc, Erstano
Velverde, Philip Cocu and Jose Perseiro. Though chieftains of the NFF are comfortable to have Peseiro on board as the next Eagles manager, authoritative sources revealed at the weekend that nothing has been concluded.
Peseiro, it could be recalled was on the verge of getting the Eagles job shortly before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations staged earlier in the year, there is a directive that all the four shortlisted must be evaluated on merit rather than sentiments.
Leave a Reply