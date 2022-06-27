Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, says the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is blessed with talented players that can make the league the best in Africa.

Peseiro stated this in Uyo where he had gone to watch the NPFL match between Akwa United and Plateau United at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Rating the league high, the coach described Nigeria as a country full of talented players who have proven themselves at the highest level of football and commended the organisers of the league as well as the Nigeria Football Federation for upholding high standard to discover and nurture football talents in the country.

The Portuguese said he enjoyed the quality of play between Akwa United and Plateau United as well as the passion of the fans, promising to go round all the football venues next season to see the players and also know where he can contribute to the development of the league.

“This is my second time watching the NPFL game, first was in Kwara, now in Uyo, so far I can say the quality of the league is high and the players are committed. The season is almost over but from next season, I will go round all the football venues and watch the players and see how many we can bring into the national team. After the game, I interacted with the coaches, gave my assessment and also asked them how I can improve my team.”