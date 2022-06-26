Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro has reacted to the Golden Eaglets winning the WAFU B U17 Championship.

Five-time world champions Nigeria were crowned regional champions after a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in Friday evening’s showpiece staged at Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana.

Abubakar Abdullahi opened the scoring when he rose highest in the box to powerfully nod Emmanuel Michael’s perfect delivery into the net.

Abdulramane Ouedraogo, also with a header, equalized for the Young Stallions with four minutes remaining in the first half. Two minutes into the second half, Abdullahi got his second and Nigeria’s second, taking the Golden Eaglets to a 2-1 lead.