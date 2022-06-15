Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has expressed his delight at guiding Nigeria to their biggest ever win in international football following the team’s 10-0 triumph over Sao Tome and Principe on Monday.

Nigeria stumbled to a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone in Abuja with Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi turning the tie around after the Leone Stars took an early lead.

But the 2013 African champions turn on the style inside an empty Stade d’Agadir in Morocco on Monday to smash ten unreplied goals past the Falcons and True Parrots, with Osimhen the best of the bunch.

It is Nigeria’s most dominant win ever and Sao Tome and Principe’s second-worst defeat in history.

But more than the eye-catching scoreline, Peseiro is pleased with the three points picked in the race for qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Sporting Lisbon manager is also delighted that the Super Eagles are embracing his ideas and improving the team’s organisation on the field of play.

The introduction of five substitutes in the second half also did not affect the flow of the game as subs Ahmed Musa and Umar Sadiq had assists. At the same time, Emmanuel Dennis won and perfectly executed a stoppage-time penalty.

Peseiro was impressed with them as much as he was with the starters.

“About the 10-0 win? Yes, it’s good,” Peseiro told ESPN.

“It is better for us to get three points, which is more important to us. Of course, I want to improve our organisation on the field because we didn’t train too much with them.

“We want to introduce our ideas — this match was good because they tried to follow our organisation, our style, our idea. I am also happy because the guys who entered during the match did as well as those players who started.”

