It was gathered that the Portuguese wants two additional assistants as his direct brain box but from the look of things he would be responsible for their wages.

"Peseiro wants to bring in two additional assistants and at the moment from what I know, their wages will be handled by him," a source said. Peseiro is no stranger to African football as he had previously taken a short stint in Egypt coaching African champions, Al Ahly. Despite his short time with the Reds, his numbers were impressive, playing 12 games, winning 8, drawing in two, and suffering two defeats. However, Peseiro decided to leave Cairo to take the then-vacant head coach posi- tion at Portuguese giants FC Porto, before he was sacked after just 22 games. Panathinaikos, CD Nacional, Rapid Bucharest, UAE's Al-Wahda and Sharjah FC, Vitória de Guimarães, and most recently the Venezuelan national team among the notable names he coach during his long managerial career.