Jose Pereiro, favored to land the Super Eagles job, has allegedly put on hold talks with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) until he gets to hear from sacked Gernot Rohr.

Owngoalnigeria.com reported that the former Venezuela national team coach wants to first speak with Rohr, who managed the team for five years before committing himself to Nigeria.

His reason is mainly because of the way his former job as coach Venezuela ended where he was owed for 12 months, something that Rohr also endured all through his stay as Super Eagles coach.

Peseiro, it was gathered, has also demanded for a three months salary advance which coincided with the end of 2022 World Cup play off in March next year.