Sao Tome and Principe has been restored into Group A of the qualifying series for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals after the CAF Appeals Board threw out Mauritius from the pool following the successful appeal of the former.

Mauritius had won the case at the Disciplinary Board against the former for fielding a player who tested positive for COVID19, and the Appeals Board has now restored São Tomé and Príncipe to the race and ejected Mauritius.

It means the Super Eagles will now be facing São Tomé and Príncipe, instead of Mauritius, in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, after their opening day clash with Sierra Leone.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Reacting to the news in New Jersey, United States, Super Eagles boss, Jose Peseiro said in a press release from the Nigeria Football Federation: “We are focused on the friendly game with Ecuador.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

It is neither here nor there. We play whoever is in front of us.”

Nigeria will trade tackles with São Tomé and Príncipe in Marrakech, Morocco as the pitches in the Island Nation are not up to the standards required by Confederation of African Football to host international matches.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

The Super Eagles set up a training camp in the United States as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .