By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has announced Mr Kelvin Nwanze, as its new Executive Secretary.

Nwanze was announced by the PETAN Chairman, Mr. Nicolas Odinuwe, at the Association’s last quarter 2021 annual general meeting.

Until his appointment, Nwanze was an Assistant Director, Research and Advocacy at the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria – affiliate of IoD, UK.

Before joining IoD Nigeria, he had worked as Manager, Project Development and Consultancy Services at International Energy Services Limited (IESL); Manager, Key Accounts at Amazon Energy Limited; and Head of Energy Unit at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

At the board level, he served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the African ICT Foundation and as Non-Executive Director on the Boards of the KIG Energy Limited; Detechno-fluid Services Limited; Kofound Global Services Limited; and Ebikass Oil Nigeria Limited, respectively.

Nwanze holds an MBA in Project Management from Anglia Ruskin University, Chelmsford, UK, and a Master’s Degree in Energy and Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka, Nigeria. He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Benin, Nigeria.

PETAN is an association of Nigerian indigenous technical oilfield service companies in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil industry.

The association was formed to bring together Nigerian oil and gas entrepreneurs to create a forum for the exchange of ideas with the major operators and policy makers.

PETAN has been promoting the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria through the organisation and participation of Nigerian Entrepreneurs in conferences, seminars, workshops, and creating opportunities for Nigerian companies to project themselves in the competitive industry.

Since 2005, PETAN has been solely responsible for organising the Nigerian Pavilion and the exhibition of Nigerian companies at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), which holds in Houston, Texas every year.