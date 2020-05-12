The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has commended the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, for his partnership with the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, to ensuring that indigenous service companies overcome the hurdles impeding the award of Train 7 contract of the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Ltd amidst present difficulties.

According to the Chairman, PETAN, Nik Odinuwe, “I can tell you categorically that if not for his tenacity, this opportunity would have slipped off our hands. This is welcome news and it brings hope to all well-meaning Nigerians and the indigenous service companies.

“With this epic achievement, Nigeria is assured of an estimated 12,000 job opportunities during Train 7 construction, increased LNG production from 22 to 30 million metric tonnes per annum, improved Foreign Direct Investment, guanranteed position as a top supplier of LNG in the world, in addition to huge revenue to the Federal Government.

“Increased domestic LPG (cooking gas) availability and price stability, increased local content and capacity development, further reduction of gas flaring and growth of the Nigerian economy.”