The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has again reiterated its commitment to the development of oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new elected officers of the association, the new Chairman of PETAN, Mr Nik Odinuwe, stated that the association is 100 per cent committed to the development of Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“PETAN is reputed as the initiator of local content in Nigeria and has been championing the quest for increased local participation in the Nigerian oil and Gas industry, thereby culminating in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Act, 2010,” he said.

He stressed that PETAN is an association of Nigerian indigenous technical oilfield service companies in the upstream and downstream sectors of the petroleum industry.

The association was formed to bring together Nigerian Oil & Gas entrepreneurs to create a forum for the exchange of ideas with the major operators and policy makers.

“PETAN has been promoting the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria through the organisation and participation of Nigerian entrepreneurs in conferences, seminars, workshops, and creating opportunities for Nigerian companies to project themselves in the competitive industry.

“PETAN companies and their contractors employ over 20000 Nigerians of which over 60% are graduates. This has a beneficial “domino” effect on economy through the use of local inputs, growth of local expertise and know-how.

“Since 2005, PETAN has been solely responsible for organising the Nigerian Pavilion and the exhibition of Nigerian companies at the Offshore Technology Conference, OTC, which holds in Houston, Texas every year. It has also created opportunities for Nigerian companies to showcase themselves in other international conferences and exhibitions locally and internationally,” he said.

Mr. Odinuwe was elected alongside other new board executives, including: Vice Chairman, Mr. Ranti Omole; Secretary, Ms. Patricia Simon-Hart; Assistant Secretary, Mr. Daere Akobo; Publicity Secretary, Dr. Lucky Akhiwu; Financial Secretary, Mrs. Edith Akwaeke; Treasurer, Mr. Eloka Ejeh; Conference Chairman, Mr. Chinedu Maduakor; Ex-officio, Mr. Martins Okoro and Ex-Officio, Dr. Timi Austen-Peters.