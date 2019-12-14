On Sunday, December 15, all roads will lead to Okpara Square, Enugu State, for the maiden edition of Family Fun Fair with Nani Boi and Friends.

Powered by Nani Boi Foundation, the event promises lots of fun with games, music and comedy from top Nigerian celebrities as well as empowerment of the less privileged.

According to the organizer, Nnaemeka Charles Eze aka Nani Boi, more than 100 indigent people will be given N10,000 each for Christmas while thousands of others would go home with special gift items and a few others will be awarded scholarships. There will be games and competitions and participants will be well compensated. We also have bouncing castles and the likes for kids to enjoy while Bestie Noodles would serve hot noodles.

“The idea is for families to gather under one umbrella, have fun, eat, drink, dance, merry, win cash gifts and other gift items. In fact, it’s a way my friends and I want to support families this season. It is an annual event and this is the maiden edition. Enugu State government is supporting us and we are also partnering with them and the police force to ensure tight security.” he said.

Expected to grace the event is the executive Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, alongside his cabinet members and other top Nigerian celebrities including Pete Edochie, Nkem Owo, Tony Oneweek, Yul Edochie, Kcee, Slow Dog, Rachael Okonkwo, Mr. Raw and Harry B among others.