From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has announced Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.

The 46-year-old former lawmaker who represented Kaduna North Senatorial district and founder of Baze University, Abuja, was unveiled as the LP vice presidential candidate in Abuja on Friday.

Baba-Ahmed’s announcement comes barely 24 hours after the Director-General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, tendered his withdrawal as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

Obi, at the event, said after thorough searching and consultations, Baba-Ahmed fits his and the party’s vision and resolve to “take back Nigeria”.

“Being here today after weeks and months that we have gone round, consulted and searched around and looked for somebody who fits the bill of what we are trying to do. Today, I am proud to say I have been able to meet and secure somebody who is eminently qualified and fits the bill to be the vice president of Nigeria.

“I know people will say you are not there yet, but I can tell you, I know where we are going to,” Obi said.

“This is our right to secure, unite and make Nigeria productive. And you can do that without having people who have similar visions, ideas and are prepared for the task. So, I have the honour today to present to you, God willing, Nigeria’s next vice president in the person of Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.”

Okupe on Thursday night while announcing his withdrawal via his verified Twitter handle @doyinokupe hinted that his party would announce the new running mate to the presidential candidate.

“This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC. A replacement will be announced by d national chairman of d party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success 4 the LP,” Okupe tweeted.

Meanwhile, Obi while speaking on a Television show on Wednesday, had said he would prefer a younger person as his vice president.