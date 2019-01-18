Tony Udemba

Wife of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mrs. Jennifer Douglas Atiku Abubakar, and Atiku’s running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, on Monday, in Lagos, urged women to vote massively vote for the party in the elections.

Speaking at the South South, South East and Arewa Women in Diaspora political rally at the Federal Housing Authority Field in FESTAC Town, Lagos, Mrs. Atiku enjoined women to vote for PDP in order to end hunger and poverty due to the misrule of the APC government.

She charged the women to use their numerical strength to remove the APC government.

“Under the APC government, Nigerian women have suffered so much. Under this government, there is so much hunger, unemployment and insecurity across the country. The coming election is not about physical fight, rather, it is a fight that will be done with our voters cards, therefore i call on all women to use your voters card as a weapon to send APC packing out of office. APC has brought hardship, hunger, high number of unemployment and unimaginable problems to Nigerians, and we must remove them from office through our votes.

“I further appeal to our women, come February 16, we are to vote for PDP massively, in order to guarantee victory for our presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and our candidates for National Assembly.” She commended Rita Orji, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ajeromi Ifelodun federal constituency for organising the event.

On his part, Obi said that the APC-led federal government has failed Nigerians in every aspect government, and pointed out that “the condition in Nigeria, today, is that of suffering and smiling. Since the APC government came into office in Nigeria, with a promise to create 3 million jobs every year, unfortunately, the number of unemployed persons in the country has risen to 21 million.

“They said they will eradicate poverty but, today, Nigeria is the global headquarters of poverty and has the number of poor people in world, today Nigeria has the highest number of out of school children”. In his brief remark, the PDP governorship candidate for Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, called on the women to cast their votes for Atiku and other candidates of the party, just as he urged them to support his candidature to liberate Lagos Sate from “godfatherism.”

In the same vein, Obi’s wife, Margret, appealed to the women to mobilise others to cast their votes for PDP, assuring that with the victory of the party at the coming polls, there would be a better future for all Nigerians.

She reminded the women that “the power to end poverty, insecurity, unemployment and other problems ravaging the nation due to the incompetence of APC, lies in your voters cards, therefore I appeal to you to vote for PDP for a better Nigeria.”