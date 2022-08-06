The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr Yusuf Baba-Ahmed have expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of Mr Daniel Yatai, 86, by gunmen.

Yatai, the father of Mr Philip Yatai, a Principal Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) was killed by gunmen around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, at his home in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Obi and Baba-Ahmed in a telephone call with the eldest son of the deceased, Mr Patrick Yatai on Saturday, consoled the family and urged them to accept the sad incident as the will of God.

Yatai, who made this known in an interview with NAN in Manchok, said that the Labour party presidential flag bearer urged the family to give thanks to God in all circumstances.

“They grieved with our family and encouraged us to stay strong and strengthen our belief that God is in control.

“Obi particularly said that God allowed our father to die for a reason.

“On his part, Baba-Ahmed pointed out that everyone has a time to die and encouraged us to accept our father’s demise as a call from God,” the son said.

He added that the labour party candidate and his running mate also asked the family to continue to pray for the country for things to get better.

He said that his father, who had been buried on Friday, was a retiree of the Nigeria Railway Corporation who had lived a fulfilled life.

“Our father was blessed with 13 children, 32 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

“He was a jovial fellow with a big heart full of love. We will uphold his legacy and keep his memories alive,” Yatai said. (NAN)