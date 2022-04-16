Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned in strong terms, the barbaric and destructive attacks in the South East, especially in Ebonyi, Imo and Anambra states this week, which claimed the lives of citizens and destroyed properties of individuals and government.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives to these criminal acts.

It is indeed sad that our communities have degenerated to this level of insecurity and disregard for human lives. We must have all hands on deck to rid our communities of destructive inhabitants who threaten our existence and democracy especially in vulnerable communities.

“It is important that local and state governments in the region adequately equip and support security agencies especially the local vigilantes, if existing, to complement the efforts of the police. Without security of lives and properties, no form of development is possible,” Obi stated.