From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi has applauded the newly married couple who joined thousands of others to drum support for him in Abuja on Saturday.

The couple, Mr and Mrs Adamson, shocked the public when they drove straight from their wedding ceremony to join the rally while still wearing their wedding outfits.

Reacting on Twitter, Obi said: “Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too! Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children.”