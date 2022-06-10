From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi is the authentic presidential candidate of the Labour Party, duly elected at a convention organized by the leadership of the party under its National Chairman, Julius Abure, supervised and recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, National Secretary of the party, Umar Farouk Ibrahim has said

He then disowned the alleged self acclaim factional Chairman of the party, Calistus Okafor who also falsely presented one Jude Ezenwafor as his presidential candidate, asserting that there is no faction in the party.

The party’s scribe who spoke while featuring on a Kaduna-based FM radio station described Okafor and his co-travellers as “tools in the hands of those who do not wish Nigeria well”.

“Those who think money can be used to buy everyone, but realised that the Labour Party is accepted by the majority of Nigerians who crave credible political leadership and see it as the only credible alternative to give Nigerians the President they desperate need to salvage the country”.

Ibrahim called on Nigerians, especially the citizens in the South-East not to be distracted by Okafor and his sponsors, urging them to mobilize support for Peter Obi, and utilise the Labour Party in his quest to liberate Nigeria from the shackles of money bags and godfatherism.

According to Ibrahim, “the leadership and members of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) recognized and endorsed the candidacy of Obi”.

He however reiterated that no faction exists in Labour Party, but in the “imagination of those who are foot soldiers of enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians”.