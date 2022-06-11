From Sola Ojo

National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Farouk Ibrahim has said that former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi is the authentic presidential candidate of the party.

He said Obi was duly elected at a convention organized by the leadership of the party under its National Chairman, Julius Abure, adding that the convention was supervised and recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said

He disowned the factional chairman of the party, Calistus Okafor who had presented one Jude Ezenwafor as his presidential candidate, asserting that there is no faction in the party.

The party’s scribe, who spoke while featuring on a Kaduna-based FM radio station, described Okafor and his co-travellers as “tools in the hands of those who do not wish Nigeria well.”

Ibrahim called on Nigerians, especially the citizens in the South-East, not to be distracted by Okafor and his sponsors, urging them to mobilize support for Peter Obi, and utilise the Labour Party in its quest to liberate Nigeria from the shackles of money bags and god-fatherism.

