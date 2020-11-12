Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi and former commander of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS, Mr James Nwafor, might be invited to appear before the state’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Extrajudicial Killings and other Related Matters to testify before it.

This was the position of the panel under the chairmanship of Justice V. N. Umeh, after a petitioner, Bonaventure Mokwe, whose hotel was demolished in 2013 reportedly on the orders of the state government during Obi’s administration appeared before it on Thursday.

Mokwe’s Upper Class Hotel located on the Old Market Road, Onitsha was demolished following allegation of kidnapping and related activities.

A human skull was allegedly discovered in one of the rooms in the hotel.