From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has paid a visit to a chieftain of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chikwe Udensi at his home in Umuahia.

Obi a leading presidential candidate in the country, held the meeting with the Interpol Systems Consultant and security expert, under closed door.

Although the outcome of the meeting was made public, it was however believed it was not unconnected with the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi, a former Anambra state governor had earlier in the day joined other presidential candidates to sign a peace accord as campaign starts for the 2023 general elections.