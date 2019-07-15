Vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the February 23 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said the senseless bloodletting in the country is worrisome.

In his reaction to the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, on the Benin-Ore Road, by suspected gunmen, last weekend, Obi said Nigerians of all spheres are losing their safety cheaply.

In a statement by a director in his Media Office, yesterday, Obi, who has already spoken with Fasoranti, to condole with him, added that “the value of life in our country is diminishing every day and it should worry every discerning mind.”

The former Anambra state governor, who prayed for the repose of the soul of all who died in senseless killings, either from herdsmen or armed robbers, challenged relevant authorities to stem the frightening tide.

Obi charged security agencies to ensure that they track down the killers of Mrs. Olakunrin and other criminals who have made the country’s highways impassable and death trap.

He wondered how investors can come to a country whose highways are unsafe, with rampant crime and criminalities, and called on government to rise and take responsibility.