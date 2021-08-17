As the Anambra State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) strategizes to win the forthcoming election, the party has said that the vice presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi, and the senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah among others, will serve as members of its campaign council.

Other members of the star-studded campaign council include Tim Egboka, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly; Tony Offiah, a prominent PDP stalwart; Ugochukwu Okeke, former governorship aspirant, and a former lawmaker, George Ozodinobi.

Others and their portfolio as announced by the party in a ceremony held at Senator Uche Ekwunife Events Centre in Awka, weekend, include Eucharia Azodo (Religious Groups), Emeka Etiaba (Legal); Chidi Onyemelukwu (Women Mobilisation), Obinna Ufudo (Finance), Don Onochie (Contacts and Mobilisation), Valentine Ayika (Strategy and Planning), Aziza Uko (Media and Communications), Ejike Oguebego (Inter and Intra Party Affairs) and Rose Nwankwo (Support Groups).

Others are: Joe Martins Uzodike (Publicity), Chudi Akude (Research, Statistics, and Training); Ogom Izukanne (Youth Mobilisation); Fab Ozoigbo (Campaign Operations); Benji Uba (Transport); Chikaodili Obiefuna (Welfare); Chinelo Ofoche (Protocols); and Chuba Oranusi (Non-Indigenous Groups).

According to the party, Senator Uche Ekwunife will serve as chairperson to the campaign council while Senator Oduah will serve as the co-chairperson; Dr Winston Udeh, a lawyer and former governorship aspirant, will serve as the vice-chairman.

A seasoned public administrator and politician, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, will serve as the Director-General (DG) while Chris Azubogu, Gabriel Onyenwife and Dr A. A. Anagu are to serve as zonal directors of campaign South, North and Central respectively.

Speaking at the ceremony, the PDP governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, expressed gratitude at the open arms given to him by the political leaders, and said that history was being made as the PDP in Anambra has not been as united and strong as it is presently.

Senator Ekwunife, on her own, said the November 6 election was the PDP’s to take, and that she was wholly committed to leading the team to a landslide victory at the election.

In his remarks, the campaign DG, Alex Obiogbolu, said there was abundance of hope and opportunity for the story of Anambra to change for good if the people embraced the PDP, saying the party’s campaign organisation represents the best collection of talents and experience in the Anambra politics.