Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has described recent killings in Benue and Plateau states, as unacceptable.

In a statement, yesterday, he said the killings bring to question government’s responses in ensuring protection of lives and property in the country.

He commiserated with the affected families and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims, and also called on government to evolve proactive measures to guard against re-occurrences.

“The reported killing of over 100 people in Plateau State and over 20 persons in Benue State is horrific and totally unacceptable. Such violence questions government’s responsibility to protect lives and properties. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of these wicked acts.

“As a nation, we cannot be insensitive to the ongoing bloodletting and targeting of the most vulnerable and helpless in our society. Security measures must be proactive and holistic, more so, in areas close to ungoverned rural and urban communities. Nigeria must cease being a killing field. These numbers are human beings and loved ones of many families.”