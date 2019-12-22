Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has pledged his support to rebuild Egbu Girls’ Secondary School, Owerri, saying its present state does not befit the caliber of people it has produced.

Obi, who bemoaned the low investment on education, said that for the country to make quantum leap in development, it must invest rightly on education.

He gave the pledge, yesterday, during the re-union of old students of the school where a former minister of aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe, was in attendance. Chikwe, who was the Chairperson on the occasion, described Obi as a man of conscience who is concerned with the good of the society.

This is as she commended the organisers of the event for the initiative, charging them to assist their alma mater the best way they could.

Also delivering her keynote address, the wife of Governor of Ondo State, who was an old student, Betty Akeredolu, described girl-child education as a necessary step towards gender equity and emancipation.